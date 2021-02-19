Here’s Our Rant About Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY)

Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) went down by -0.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.82. The company’s stock price has collected -6.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/09/21 that Colony Capital and Digital Colony to Keynote in PERE Japan Forum Virtual Experience 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE :CLNY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLNY is at 1.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Colony Capital Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.75, which is $0.5 above the current price. CLNY currently public float of 470.69M and currently shorts hold a 13.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLNY was 4.44M shares.

CLNY’s Market Performance

CLNY stocks went down by -6.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.25% and a quarterly performance of 22.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.29% for Colony Capital Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.60% for CLNY stocks with a simple moving average of 58.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLNY stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for CLNY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLNY in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $6 based on the research report published on December 03rd of the previous year 2020.

CLNY Trading at 5.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares surge +7.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLNY fell by -6.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +153.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.14. In addition, Colony Capital Inc. saw 9.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLNY starting from Hedstrom Mark M., who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $2.80 back on Aug 17. After this action, Hedstrom Mark M. now owns 722,727 shares of Colony Capital Inc., valued at $69,980 using the latest closing price.

Ganzi Marc C, the CEO & President of Colony Capital Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $2.70 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Ganzi Marc C is holding 148,889 shares at $269,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.33 for the present operating margin

+25.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Colony Capital Inc. stands at -118.18. The total capital return value is set at -1.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.26. Equity return is now at value -105.40, with -16.00 for asset returns.

Based on Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY), the company’s capital structure generated 183.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.72. Total debt to assets is 48.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 216.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.