GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) went down by -3.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $149.05. The company’s stock price has collected 7.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/10/21 that GSX Techedu to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on March 5, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE :GSX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for GSX Techedu Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $424.93, which is -$33.71 below the current price. GSX currently public float of 127.26M and currently shorts hold a 36.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GSX was 6.17M shares.

GSX’s Market Performance

GSX stocks went up by 7.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 52.65% and a quarterly performance of 41.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 123.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.68% for GSX Techedu Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.50% for GSX stocks with a simple moving average of 37.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GSX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GSX by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for GSX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $63 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to GSX, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

GSX Trading at 39.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.58%, as shares surge +43.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSX rose by +7.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +168.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.89. In addition, GSX Techedu Inc. saw 94.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.20 for the present operating margin

+74.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for GSX Techedu Inc. stands at +10.72. The total capital return value is set at 24.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.49. Equity return is now at value -44.40, with -14.60 for asset returns.

Based on GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX), the company’s capital structure generated 16.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.03. Total debt to assets is 7.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.98 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.