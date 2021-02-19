Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX)?

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) went down by -2.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.78. The company’s stock price has collected 2.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE :TSLX) Right Now?

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $22.22, which is $0.3 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of TSLX was 293.86K shares.

TSLX’s Market Performance

TSLX stocks went up by 2.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.22% and a quarterly performance of 12.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.79% for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.42% for TSLX stocks with a simple moving average of 17.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSLX stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for TSLX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TSLX in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $20 based on the research report published on November 06th of the previous year 2020.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TSLX reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for TSLX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 06th, 2020.

TSLX Trading at 2.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +1.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSLX rose by +0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.27. In addition, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. saw 6.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSLX starting from Doddy Hurley, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $17.81 back on Aug 25. After this action, Doddy Hurley now owns 3,500 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., valued at $26,715 using the latest closing price.

Slotkin Judy S, the Director of Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., purchase 7,500 shares at $18.46 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Slotkin Judy S is holding 7,500 shares at $138,436 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+63.72 for the present operating margin

+77.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. stands at +61.00. The total capital return value is set at 8.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.20.

Based on Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX), the company’s capital structure generated 97.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.44. Total debt to assets is 47.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.