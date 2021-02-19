Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy SiTime Corporation (SITM)?

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) went down by -11.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $151.78. The company’s stock price has collected -6.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/17/21 that SiTime Corporation Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ :SITM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for SiTime Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $151.20, which is $26.54 above the current price. SITM currently public float of 9.03M and currently shorts hold a 6.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SITM was 157.85K shares.

SITM’s Market Performance

SITM stocks went down by -6.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.21% and a quarterly performance of 41.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 312.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.81% for SiTime Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.35% for SITM stocks with a simple moving average of 60.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SITM

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SITM reach a price target of $27, previously predicting the price at $33. The rating they have provided for SITM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 15th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to SITM, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on January 17th of the previous year.

SITM Trading at 2.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SITM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.29%, as shares sank -7.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SITM fell by -6.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +477.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $134.02. In addition, SiTime Corporation saw 11.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SITM starting from VASHIST RAJESH, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $135.24 back on Feb 17. After this action, VASHIST RAJESH now owns 684,645 shares of SiTime Corporation, valued at $405,720 using the latest closing price.

Pangrazio Vincent P, the See Remarks of SiTime Corporation, sale 150 shares at $135.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 21, which means that Pangrazio Vincent P is holding 108,244 shares at $20,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SITM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.42 for the present operating margin

+49.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for SiTime Corporation stands at -8.07. The total capital return value is set at -7.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.03. Equity return is now at value -11.10, with -6.70 for asset returns.

Based on SiTime Corporation (SITM), the company’s capital structure generated 6.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.98. Total debt to assets is 5.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.91.