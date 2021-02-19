Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Net Element Inc. (NETE)?

Net Element Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) went up by 11.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.08. The company’s stock price has collected 17.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/21/21 that Former Tesla Lead for Advanced Manufacturing Group Joins Mullen Automotive as VP of EV Manufacturing

Is It Worth Investing in Net Element Inc. (NASDAQ :NETE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NETE is at 2.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Net Element Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.00. NETE currently public float of 4.13M and currently shorts hold a 10.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NETE was 2.16M shares.

NETE’s Market Performance

NETE stocks went up by 17.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.62% and a quarterly performance of 132.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 434.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.30% for Net Element Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.12% for NETE stocks with a simple moving average of 87.44% for the last 200 days.

NETE Trading at 29.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NETE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.24%, as shares surge +29.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NETE rose by +17.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +780.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.87. In addition, Net Element Inc. saw 22.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NETE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.59 for the present operating margin

+11.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Net Element Inc. stands at -9.94. The total capital return value is set at -38.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.92. Equity return is now at value -204.40, with -31.20 for asset returns.

Based on Net Element Inc. (NETE), the company’s capital structure generated 225.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.27. Total debt to assets is 41.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 201.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.12 and the total asset turnover is 2.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.