Can Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) Remain Competitive?

Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) went up by 9.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.48. The company’s stock price has collected 8.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/17/21 that Lantronix Launches New EDS3000 Serial-to-Ethernet Servers, Bringing Affordable Remote IoT Device Management

Is It Worth Investing in Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ :LTRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LTRX is at 2.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Lantronix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.33, which is $0.67 above the current price. LTRX currently public float of 17.61M and currently shorts hold a 0.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LTRX was 170.47K shares.

LTRX’s Market Performance

LTRX stocks went up by 8.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.30% and a quarterly performance of 22.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 57.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.46% for Lantronix Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.35% for LTRX stocks with a simple moving average of 27.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTRX stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for LTRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LTRX in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $6 based on the research report published on February 18th of the previous year 2020.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LTRX reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $2.50. The rating they have provided for LTRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 28th, 2017.

LTRX Trading at 16.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.36% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.65%, as shares surge +12.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTRX rose by +8.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.80. In addition, Lantronix Inc. saw 23.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTRX starting from FOLINO PAUL F, who sale 5,500 shares at the price of $5.06 back on Dec 07. After this action, FOLINO PAUL F now owns 25,468 shares of Lantronix Inc., valued at $27,825 using the latest closing price.

Whitaker Jeremy, the Chief Financial Officer of Lantronix Inc., sale 45,000 shares at $3.65 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Whitaker Jeremy is holding 185,948 shares at $164,232 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.36 for the present operating margin

+41.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lantronix Inc. stands at -17.93. The total capital return value is set at -9.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.06. Equity return is now at value -18.70, with -12.60 for asset returns.

Based on Lantronix Inc. (LTRX), the company’s capital structure generated 17.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.02. Total debt to assets is 12.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.19.