A Lesson to Learn: Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) went down by -8.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.09. The company’s stock price has collected -15.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/17/21 that Viking Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Is It Worth Investing in Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :VKTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VKTX is at 1.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Viking Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.08. VKTX currently public float of 64.86M and currently shorts hold a 13.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VKTX was 1.53M shares.

VKTX’s Market Performance

VKTX stocks went down by -15.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.72% and a quarterly performance of 21.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.74% for Viking Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.00% for VKTX stocks with a simple moving average of 10.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VKTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VKTX stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for VKTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VKTX in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $14 based on the research report published on June 05th of the previous year 2020.

Chardan Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VKTX reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for VKTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 05th, 2020.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to VKTX, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on May 01st of the previous year.

VKTX Trading at 7.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VKTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.59%, as shares surge +9.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VKTX fell by -15.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.04. In addition, Viking Therapeutics Inc. saw 33.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VKTX starting from LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC, who sale 94,488 shares at the price of $8.11 back on Aug 26. After this action, LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC now owns 5,819,383 shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc., valued at $766,109 using the latest closing price.

LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC, the 10% Owner of Viking Therapeutics Inc., sale 70,000 shares at $8.02 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC is holding 5,968,083 shares at $561,575 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VKTX

The total capital return value is set at -11.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.96. Equity return is now at value -13.60, with -13.10 for asset returns.

Based on Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.24. Total debt to assets is 0.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.13.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 41.83.