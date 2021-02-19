A Lesson to Learn: Stamps.com Inc. (STMP)

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) went down by -15.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $325.13. The company’s stock price has collected -17.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/17/21 that Stamps.com Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ :STMP) Right Now?

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for STMP is at 0.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Stamps.com Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $367.67, which is $128.24 above the current price. STMP currently public float of 17.55M and currently shorts hold a 4.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STMP was 308.76K shares.

STMP’s Market Performance

STMP stocks went down by -17.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.03% and a quarterly performance of 21.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 130.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.57% for Stamps.com Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.25% for STMP stocks with a simple moving average of -0.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STMP stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for STMP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STMP in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $415 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2021.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STMP reach a price target of $200, previously predicting the price at $120. The rating they have provided for STMP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 29th, 2020.

National Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to STMP, setting the target price at $147 in the report published on March 18th of the previous year.

STMP Trading at -1.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.06%, as shares surge +0.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STMP fell by -17.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $247.90. In addition, Stamps.com Inc. saw 12.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STMP starting from Jones James Nathan, who sale 2,093 shares at the price of $240.00 back on Feb 03. After this action, Jones James Nathan now owns 636 shares of Stamps.com Inc., valued at $502,320 using the latest closing price.

Buerba Sebastian, the Chief Marketing Officer of Stamps.com Inc., sale 2,511 shares at $238.25 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Buerba Sebastian is holding 0 shares at $598,257 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.36 for the present operating margin

+68.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stamps.com Inc. stands at +10.36. The total capital return value is set at 13.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.82. Equity return is now at value 20.20, with 15.10 for asset returns.

Based on Stamps.com Inc. (STMP), the company’s capital structure generated 10.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.51. Total debt to assets is 7.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.