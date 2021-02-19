A Lesson to Learn: IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) went up by 2.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $548.58. The company’s stock price has collected 6.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 7 hours ago that IDEXX Laboratories Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Is It Worth Investing in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ :IDXX) Right Now?

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 82.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IDXX is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $556.43, which is -$12.79 below the current price. IDXX currently public float of 84.41M and currently shorts hold a 0.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IDXX was 397.84K shares.

IDXX’s Market Performance

IDXX stocks went up by 6.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.79% and a quarterly performance of 21.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 89.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.43% for IDEXX Laboratories Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.06% for IDXX stocks with a simple moving average of 37.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IDXX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IDXX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for IDXX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IDXX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $600 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IDXX reach a price target of $277. The rating they have provided for IDXX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 09th, 2019.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to IDXX, setting the target price at $276 in the report published on May 23rd of the previous year.

IDXX Trading at 12.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDXX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.59% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares surge +11.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDXX rose by +6.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +101.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $504.20. In addition, IDEXX Laboratories Inc. saw 10.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDXX starting from Claflin Bruce L., who sale 7,331 shares at the price of $536.91 back on Feb 16. After this action, Claflin Bruce L. now owns 0 shares of IDEXX Laboratories Inc., valued at $3,936,089 using the latest closing price.

Lane Michael, the Executive Vice President of IDEXX Laboratories Inc., sale 850 shares at $545.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Lane Michael is holding 3,624 shares at $463,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDXX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.66 for the present operating margin

+58.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for IDEXX Laboratories Inc. stands at +21.49. The total capital return value is set at 49.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 47.80. Equity return is now at value 184.30, with 23.80 for asset returns.

Based on IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX), the company’s capital structure generated 143.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.97. Total debt to assets is 39.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.47 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.