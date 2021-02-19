A Lesson to Learn: Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) went down by -6.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.58. The company’s stock price has collected -5.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/13/21 that Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation Announces Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Sales Results and Update of Earnings Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ :BGFV) Right Now?

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BGFV is at 2.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.00, which is $1.23 above the current price. BGFV currently public float of 18.81M and currently shorts hold a 9.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BGFV was 982.04K shares.

BGFV’s Market Performance

BGFV stocks went down by -5.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.27% and a quarterly performance of 81.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 314.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.14% for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.84% for BGFV stocks with a simple moving average of 112.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BGFV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BGFV stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for BGFV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BGFV in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $15 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2020.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BGFV reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for BGFV stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 02nd, 2017.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to BGFV, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

BGFV Trading at 24.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BGFV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.08%, as shares surge +24.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BGFV fell by -5.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,076.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.23. In addition, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation saw 44.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BGFV starting from HONEYCUTT VAN B, who sale 37,800 shares at the price of $16.13 back on Feb 11. After this action, HONEYCUTT VAN B now owns 45,000 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation, valued at $609,714 using the latest closing price.

HONEYCUTT VAN B, the Director of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation, sale 2,100 shares at $16.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that HONEYCUTT VAN B is holding 82,800 shares at $33,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BGFV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.65 for the present operating margin

+31.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation stands at +0.85. The total capital return value is set at 4.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.40. Equity return is now at value 18.70, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV), the company’s capital structure generated 195.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.14. Total debt to assets is 51.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 154.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 71.61 and the total asset turnover is 1.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.