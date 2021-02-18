Why nCino Inc. (NCNO)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) went down by -6.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $103.95. The company’s stock price has collected -0.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/16/21 that nCino Announces Timing of its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in nCino Inc. (NASDAQ :NCNO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for nCino Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $93.38, which is $14.39 above the current price. NCNO currently public float of 90.80M and currently shorts hold a 2.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NCNO was 1.06M shares.

NCNO’s Market Performance

NCNO stocks went down by -0.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.76% and a quarterly performance of 7.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.78% for nCino Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.02% for NCNO stocks with a simple moving average of 1.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NCNO stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for NCNO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NCNO in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $85 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2021.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NCNO reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for NCNO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 22nd, 2021.

NCNO Trading at 3.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.64%, as shares surge +12.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCNO fell by -0.32%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.41. In addition, nCino Inc. saw 8.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCNO starting from SALESFORCE.COM, INC., who sale 400,000 shares at the price of $75.01 back on Feb 04. After this action, SALESFORCE.COM, INC. now owns 9,344,958 shares of nCino Inc., valued at $30,004,000 using the latest closing price.

SALESFORCE.COM, INC., the 10% Owner of nCino Inc., sale 44,083 shares at $72.68 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that SALESFORCE.COM, INC. is holding 9,744,958 shares at $3,203,939 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.17 for the present operating margin

+51.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for nCino Inc. stands at -19.97. The total capital return value is set at -23.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.65.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.