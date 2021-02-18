Why GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) went down by -15.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.28. The company’s stock price has collected -13.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/16/21 that GTY Technology Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :GTYH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GTYH is at 0.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for GTY Technology Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.00, which is $1.11 above the current price. GTYH currently public float of 53.56M and currently shorts hold a 2.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GTYH was 182.84K shares.

GTYH’s Market Performance

GTYH stocks went down by -13.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.89% and a quarterly performance of 128.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.74% for GTY Technology Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.37% for GTYH stocks with a simple moving average of 72.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTYH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTYH stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for GTYH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GTYH in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $6 based on the research report published on December 18th of the previous year 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GTYH reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for GTYH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 23rd, 2019.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to GTYH, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on July 10th of the previous year.

GTYH Trading at 16.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTYH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.66%, as shares surge +8.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +83.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTYH fell by -13.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.55. In addition, GTY Technology Holdings Inc. saw 33.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTYH starting from GREEN WILLIAM D, who purchase 60,000 shares at the price of $4.00 back on Dec 15. After this action, GREEN WILLIAM D now owns 378,979 shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc., valued at $239,796 using the latest closing price.

Wert Charles, the Director of GTY Technology Holdings Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $3.56 during a trade that took place back on Dec 03, which means that Wert Charles is holding 74,701 shares at $53,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTYH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-115.99 for the present operating margin

+27.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for GTY Technology Holdings Inc. stands at -267.18. The total capital return value is set at -15.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.15. Equity return is now at value -21.50, with -15.80 for asset returns.

Based on GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH), the company’s capital structure generated 2.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.26. Total debt to assets is 1.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.