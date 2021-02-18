Wall Street Pummels Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) After Recent Earnings Report

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) went up by 8.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $319.34. The company’s stock price has collected 6.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 15 hours ago that AIG, Avis Budget, Verizon: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ :WIX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WIX is at 1.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Wix.com Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $388.41, which is $19.37 above the current price. WIX currently public float of 54.67M and currently shorts hold a 3.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WIX was 574.28K shares.

WIX’s Market Performance

WIX stocks went up by 6.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.23% and a quarterly performance of 23.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 99.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.15% for Wix.com Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.26% for WIX stocks with a simple moving average of 18.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WIX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for WIX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WIX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $305 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WIX reach a price target of $340, previously predicting the price at $220. The rating they have provided for WIX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 07th, 2020.

SunTrust gave a rating of “Buy” to WIX, setting the target price at $290 in the report published on June 29th of the previous year.

WIX Trading at 15.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.33%, as shares surge +20.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WIX rose by +6.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +143.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $269.39. In addition, Wix.com Ltd. saw 20.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.54 for the present operating margin

+74.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wix.com Ltd. stands at -11.35. The total capital return value is set at -14.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.39. Equity return is now at value -78.70, with -13.20 for asset returns.

Based on Wix.com Ltd. (WIX), the company’s capital structure generated 213.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.08. Total debt to assets is 40.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 46.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.