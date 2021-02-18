Wall Street Pummels Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) After Recent Earnings Report

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) went up by 4.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $153.26. The company’s stock price has collected 6.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 6 hours ago that Expedia Group Inc. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ :EXPE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXPE is at 1.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Expedia Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $152.42, which is -$19.6 below the current price. EXPE currently public float of 116.45M and currently shorts hold a 10.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXPE was 2.95M shares.

EXPE’s Market Performance

EXPE stocks went up by 6.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.49% and a quarterly performance of 24.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.63% for Expedia Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.23% for EXPE stocks with a simple moving average of 50.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPE stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for EXPE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EXPE in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $160 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXPE reach a price target of $180, previously predicting the price at $110. The rating they have provided for EXPE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 22nd, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to EXPE, setting the target price at $153 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

EXPE Trading at 14.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.51% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares surge +7.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPE rose by +6.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +128.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $139.05. In addition, Expedia Group Inc. saw 16.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPE starting from Soliday Lance A, who sale 668 shares at the price of $146.52 back on Feb 17. After this action, Soliday Lance A now owns 7,364 shares of Expedia Group Inc., valued at $97,875 using the latest closing price.

Soliday Lance A, the Chief Accounting Officer of Expedia Group Inc., sale 3,506 shares at $140.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06, which means that Soliday Lance A is holding 6,962 shares at $490,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.68 for the present operating margin

+75.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expedia Group Inc. stands at +4.68. The total capital return value is set at 9.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.84. Equity return is now at value -150.40, with -13.30 for asset returns.

Based on Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE), the company’s capital structure generated 140.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.49. Total debt to assets is 26.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 119.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.