Wall Street Pummels Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (CSOD) After Recent Earnings Report

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) went up by 19.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.54. The company’s stock price has collected 16.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/16/21 that Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ :CSOD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CSOD is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $61.00, which is -$8.18 below the current price. CSOD currently public float of 60.87M and currently shorts hold a 3.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CSOD was 391.16K shares.

CSOD’s Market Performance

CSOD stocks went up by 16.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.11% and a quarterly performance of 34.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.91% for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.58% for CSOD stocks with a simple moving average of 40.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSOD stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for CSOD by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CSOD in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $39 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the previous year 2020.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSOD reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $46. The rating they have provided for CSOD stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on July 27th, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to CSOD, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on February 25th of the previous year.

CSOD Trading at 25.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares surge +29.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSOD rose by +16.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.92. In addition, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. saw 25.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSOD starting from Coughlin Patricia, who sale 7,068 shares at the price of $42.73 back on Jan 22. After this action, Coughlin Patricia now owns 72,697 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., valued at $302,044 using the latest closing price.

HADDRILL RICHARD M, the Director of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., purchase 2,900 shares at $35.06 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that HADDRILL RICHARD M is holding 27,016 shares at $101,674 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.07 for the present operating margin

+74.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. stands at -0.70. The total capital return value is set at 2.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.89. Equity return is now at value -15.50, with -2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (CSOD), the company’s capital structure generated 231.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.88. Total debt to assets is 38.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 227.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.