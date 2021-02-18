Wall Street Pummels AC Immune SA (ACIU) After Recent Earnings Report

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) went up by 13.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.00. The company’s stock price has collected 17.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that AC Immune to Highlight Promising Alzheimer’s Vaccine at the SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ :ACIU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACIU is at 0.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for AC Immune SA declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.88, which is $3.29 above the current price. ACIU currently public float of 37.91M and currently shorts hold a 2.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACIU was 882.33K shares.

ACIU’s Market Performance

ACIU stocks went up by 17.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 51.10% and a quarterly performance of 74.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.63% for AC Immune SA. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.14% for ACIU stocks with a simple moving average of 39.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACIU

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to ACIU, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on April 05th of the previous year.

ACIU Trading at 49.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACIU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.56%, as shares surge +44.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACIU rose by +17.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.97. In addition, AC Immune SA saw 73.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ACIU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AC Immune SA stands at +40.93. The total capital return value is set at 19.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.73. Equity return is now at value -24.20, with -22.10 for asset returns.

Based on AC Immune SA (ACIU), the company’s capital structure generated 1.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.06. Total debt to assets is 0.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 39.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.72.