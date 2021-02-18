The Chart for Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.95. The company’s stock price has collected -0.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/01/20 that Finance of America Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :RPLA) Right Now?

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 351.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Replay Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

RPLA currently public float of 18.15M and currently shorts hold a 1.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RPLA was 398.01K shares.

RPLA’s Market Performance

RPLA stocks went down by -0.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.59% and a quarterly performance of 0.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.51% for Replay Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.24% for RPLA stocks with a simple moving average of 0.08% for the last 200 days.

RPLA Trading at -1.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.31%, as shares sank -1.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPLA fell by -0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.20. In addition, Replay Acquisition Corp. saw -2.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPLA starting from GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $10.31 back on Jan 11. After this action, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC now owns 3,551,243 shares of Replay Acquisition Corp., valued at $1,031,000 using the latest closing price.

GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, the 10% Owner of Replay Acquisition Corp., sale 100,000 shares at $10.41 during a trade that took place back on Jan 08, which means that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC is holding 3,651,243 shares at $1,041,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPLA

The total capital return value is set at -0.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.97.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.31.