Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | First Solar Inc. (FSLR)

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) went down by -2.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $112.50. The company’s stock price has collected -5.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/11/21 that First Solar, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and 2021 Financial Guidance on February 25, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ :FSLR) Right Now?

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 45.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FSLR is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for First Solar Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 7 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $93.03, which is -$6.95 below the current price. FSLR currently public float of 93.31M and currently shorts hold a 7.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FSLR was 2.55M shares.

FSLR’s Market Performance

FSLR stocks went down by -5.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.77% and a quarterly performance of 19.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 72.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.21% for First Solar Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.32% for FSLR stocks with a simple moving average of 29.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSLR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for FSLR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FSLR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $110 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to FSLR, setting the target price at $106 in the report published on January 08th of the current year.

FSLR Trading at -2.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.33%, as shares sank -4.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSLR fell by -5.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +128.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.01. In addition, First Solar Inc. saw -3.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSLR starting from KENNEDY R CRAIG, who sale 550 shares at the price of $101.79 back on Feb 16. After this action, KENNEDY R CRAIG now owns 26,289 shares of First Solar Inc., valued at $55,985 using the latest closing price.

KENNEDY R CRAIG, the Director of First Solar Inc., sale 550 shares at $105.16 during a trade that took place back on Jan 15, which means that KENNEDY R CRAIG is holding 26,839 shares at $57,838 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.02 for the present operating margin

+17.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Solar Inc. stands at -3.75. The total capital return value is set at 4.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.03. Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on First Solar Inc. (FSLR), the company’s capital structure generated 11.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.46. Total debt to assets is 7.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.73.