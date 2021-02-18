Repro Med Systems Inc. (KRMD) Just Got Our Attention

Repro Med Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) went up by 6.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.84. The company’s stock price has collected 5.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/28/21 that The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Repro Med Systems, Inc. dba KORU Medical Systems (KRMD) on Behalf of Investors

Is It Worth Investing in Repro Med Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :KRMD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KRMD is at 0.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Repro Med Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.50. KRMD currently public float of 39.33M and currently shorts hold a 2.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KRMD was 518.16K shares.

KRMD’s Market Performance

KRMD stocks went up by 5.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.13% and a quarterly performance of 17.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.09% for Repro Med Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.07% for KRMD stocks with a simple moving average of -37.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRMD stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for KRMD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KRMD in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $4.50 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2021.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KRMD reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for KRMD stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 26th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to KRMD, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

KRMD Trading at -9.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.51%, as shares sank -13.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRMD rose by +5.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.44. In addition, Repro Med Systems Inc. saw -21.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRMD starting from Manko Joseph M. Jr., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $5.70 back on Dec 16. After this action, Manko Joseph M. Jr. now owns 7,456,755 shares of Repro Med Systems Inc., valued at $56,974 using the latest closing price.

Pettigrew Donald B, the Chief Executive Officer of Repro Med Systems Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $5.07 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Pettigrew Donald B is holding 1,000 shares at $5,070 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.28 for the present operating margin

+62.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Repro Med Systems Inc. stands at +2.44. The total capital return value is set at 38.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.52. Equity return is now at value -1.80, with -1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Repro Med Systems Inc. (KRMD), the company’s capital structure generated 3.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.29. Total debt to assets is 2.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.94 and the total asset turnover is 1.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.94.