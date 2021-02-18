PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) went up by 11.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.58. The company’s stock price has collected 12.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/16/21 that PLBY Group Names Lance Barton Chief Financial Officer

Is It Worth Investing in PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ :PLBY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for PLBY Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.00. PLBY currently public float of 6.11M. Today, the average trading volume of PLBY was 397.45K shares.

PLBY’s Market Performance

PLBY stocks went up by 12.94% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.09% and a quarterly performance of 51.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.42% for PLBY Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.00% for PLBY stocks with a simple moving average of 42.34% for the last 200 days.

PLBY Trading at 32.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.69%, as shares surge +31.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLBY rose by +12.94%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.74. In addition, PLBY Group Inc. saw 44.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.