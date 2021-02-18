Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (SFTW) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) went up by 26.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.78. The company’s stock price has collected 1.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that BlackSky, a Leading Real-Time Geospatial Intelligence, Imagery and Data Analytics Company, to List on NYSE Through a Merger With Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp.

Is It Worth Investing in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :SFTW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SFTW currently public float of 1.67M and currently shorts hold a 2.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SFTW was 194.26K shares.

SFTW’s Market Performance

SFTW stocks went up by 1.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.89% and a quarterly performance of 7.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.95% for Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.74% for SFTW stocks with a simple moving average of 36.23% for the last 200 days.

SFTW Trading at 30.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFTW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 17.40% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +30.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFTW rose by +27.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.90. In addition, Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. saw 4.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SFTW

Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.65.