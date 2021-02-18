Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) went up by 10.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.50. The company’s stock price has collected 19.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/01/20 that Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE :NNA) Right Now?

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NNA is at 2.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.38, which is -$0.63 below the current price. NNA currently public float of 10.80M and currently shorts hold a 0.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NNA was 217.88K shares.

NNA’s Market Performance

NNA stocks went up by 19.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.47% and a quarterly performance of 9.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.38% for Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.87% for NNA stocks with a simple moving average of 2.55% for the last 200 days.

NNA Trading at 26.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.60%, as shares surge +12.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNA rose by +19.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.62. In addition, Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation saw 41.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.84 for the present operating margin

+64.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation stands at -23.36. The total capital return value is set at 3.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.59. Equity return is now at value 12.80, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA), the company’s capital structure generated 373.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.89. Total debt to assets is 75.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 318.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.