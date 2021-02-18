Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) Just Got Our Attention

Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) went down by -12.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.12. The company’s stock price has collected 4.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 min ago that Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Pricing of $75.9 Million Public Equity Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ :MTEM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MTEM is at 1.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Molecular Templates Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.14, which is $7.31 above the current price. MTEM currently public float of 35.63M and currently shorts hold a 3.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTEM was 363.79K shares.

MTEM’s Market Performance

MTEM stocks went up by 4.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.26% and a quarterly performance of 32.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.22% for Molecular Templates Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.58% for MTEM stocks with a simple moving average of -0.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTEM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MTEM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MTEM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $13 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTEM reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for MTEM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 08th, 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to MTEM, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on March 25th of the previous year.

MTEM Trading at 9.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.04%, as shares surge +6.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTEM fell by -4.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.55. In addition, Molecular Templates Inc. saw 45.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTEM starting from BIOTECH TARGET N V, who purchase 80,000 shares at the price of $11.69 back on Feb 01. After this action, BIOTECH TARGET N V now owns 6,540,331 shares of Molecular Templates Inc., valued at $935,344 using the latest closing price.

BIOTECH TARGET N V, the 10% Owner of Molecular Templates Inc., purchase 80,000 shares at $11.94 during a trade that took place back on Jan 29, which means that BIOTECH TARGET N V is holding 6,460,331 shares at $955,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-217.00 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Molecular Templates Inc. stands at -311.72. The total capital return value is set at -43.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.59. Equity return is now at value -112.90, with -57.10 for asset returns.

Based on Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM), the company’s capital structure generated 15.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.68. Total debt to assets is 9.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.91.