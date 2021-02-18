Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) went up by 32.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.45. The company’s stock price has collected 51.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Mammoth Energy Announces Growth of Engineering Services Company

Is It Worth Investing in Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ :TUSK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TUSK is at 2.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is -$3.81 below the current price. TUSK currently public float of 34.90M and currently shorts hold a 0.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TUSK was 378.24K shares.

TUSK’s Market Performance

TUSK stocks went up by 51.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 45.51% and a quarterly performance of 317.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 397.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.55% for Mammoth Energy Services Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 52.72% for TUSK stocks with a simple moving average of 207.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TUSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TUSK stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TUSK by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for TUSK in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $3.50 based on the research report published on September 30th of the previous year 2019.

Imperial Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to TUSK, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

TUSK Trading at 61.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TUSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 24.95% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.73%, as shares surge +40.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +197.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TUSK rose by +51.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +751.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.56. In addition, Mammoth Energy Services Inc. saw 53.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TUSK starting from Straehla Arty, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $1.78 back on Nov 10. After this action, Straehla Arty now owns 1,480,317 shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc., valued at $8,880 using the latest closing price.

SMITH ARTHUR L, the Director of Mammoth Energy Services Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $1.29 during a trade that took place back on Sep 04, which means that SMITH ARTHUR L is holding 129,685 shares at $25,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TUSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.98 for the present operating margin

-5.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mammoth Energy Services Inc. stands at -12.65. The total capital return value is set at -11.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.29. Equity return is now at value -26.10, with -17.90 for asset returns.

Based on Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK), the company’s capital structure generated 19.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.14. Total debt to assets is 13.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.12.