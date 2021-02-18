Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS)

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.30. The company’s stock price has collected 9.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/27/21 that Motus GI Announces Warrant Exercise Agreement Resulting in Expected Gross Proceeds to the Company of up to $11 Million

Is It Worth Investing in Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :MOTS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Motus GI Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.50, which is $0.72 above the current price. MOTS currently public float of 26.55M and currently shorts hold a 1.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MOTS was 1.84M shares.

MOTS’s Market Performance

MOTS stocks went up by 9.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 57.52% and a quarterly performance of 141.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.56% for Motus GI Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.69% for MOTS stocks with a simple moving average of 59.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOTS stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for MOTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MOTS in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $14.50 based on the research report published on August 30th of the previous year 2018.

Dougherty & Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MOTS reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for MOTS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 28th, 2018.

MOTS Trading at 41.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.61%, as shares surge +1.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +88.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOTS rose by +9.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5810. In addition, Motus GI Holdings Inc. saw 87.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOTS starting from FEINBERG LARRY N, who sale 59,115 shares at the price of $1.90 back on Jan 26. After this action, FEINBERG LARRY N now owns 0 shares of Motus GI Holdings Inc., valued at $112,417 using the latest closing price.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, the 10% Owner of Motus GI Holdings Inc., sale 550,000 shares at $1.48 during a trade that took place back on Jan 22, which means that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC is holding 2,660,542 shares at $814,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21870.09 for the present operating margin

-235.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Motus GI Holdings Inc. stands at -21575.70. The total capital return value is set at -102.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -122.94. Equity return is now at value -151.70, with -77.40 for asset returns.

Based on Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS), the company’s capital structure generated 47.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.41. Total debt to assets is 27.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 351.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.66.