Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE)

Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) went up by 0.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.57. The company’s stock price has collected -3.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/10/21 that Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Austerlitz Acquisition Corp. II Filing of S-1

Is It Worth Investing in Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE :CNNE) Right Now?

Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CNNE is at 0.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Cannae Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $52.00, which is $13.18 above the current price. CNNE currently public float of 86.17M and currently shorts hold a 1.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNNE was 605.46K shares.

CNNE’s Market Performance

CNNE stocks went down by -3.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.19% and a quarterly performance of -1.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.23% for Cannae Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.68% for CNNE stocks with a simple moving average of -0.16% for the last 200 days.

CNNE Trading at -7.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares sank -8.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNNE fell by -3.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.13. In addition, Cannae Holdings Inc. saw -12.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNNE starting from Massey Richard N, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $42.33 back on Dec 08. After this action, Massey Richard N now owns 279,536 shares of Cannae Holdings Inc., valued at $634,950 using the latest closing price.

Massey Richard N, the Chief Executive Officer of Cannae Holdings Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $36.95 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Massey Richard N is holding 265,087 shares at $184,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNNE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.80 for the present operating margin

+2.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cannae Holdings Inc. stands at +12.07. The total capital return value is set at -5.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.68.

Based on Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE), the company’s capital structure generated 24.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.84. Total debt to assets is 17.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.18.