Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) went up by 19.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $101.45. The company’s stock price has collected 17.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/16/21 that Kornit Digital Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ :KRNT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KRNT is at 1.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Kornit Digital Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $114.29, which is -$35.56 below the current price. KRNT currently public float of 41.49M and currently shorts hold a 0.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KRNT was 201.72K shares.

KRNT’s Market Performance

KRNT stocks went up by 17.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.97% and a quarterly performance of 51.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 166.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.81% for Kornit Digital Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.70% for KRNT stocks with a simple moving average of 76.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRNT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for KRNT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KRNT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $135 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2021.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KRNT reach a price target of $125. The rating they have provided for KRNT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 17th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to KRNT, setting the target price at $83 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

KRNT Trading at 28.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 15.18% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.88%, as shares surge +23.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRNT rose by +17.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +283.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.11. In addition, Kornit Digital Ltd. saw 31.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KRNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.87 for the present operating margin

+47.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kornit Digital Ltd. stands at +5.50. The total capital return value is set at 4.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.79. Equity return is now at value -0.40, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT), the company’s capital structure generated 6.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.40. Total debt to assets is 5.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.56.