Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for PEDEVCO Corp. (PED)?

PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED) went down by -6.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.50. The company’s stock price has collected 2.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/05/21 that PEDEVCO Corp. Announces Closing of $8.95 Million Underwritten Offering of Common Stock Including Full Exercise of the Underwriters Over-Allotment Option

Is It Worth Investing in PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX :PED) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PED is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for PEDEVCO Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00. PED currently public float of 15.33M and currently shorts hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PED was 1.99M shares.

PED’s Market Performance

PED stocks went up by 2.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.85% and a quarterly performance of 29.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 55.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.59% for PEDEVCO Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.99% for PED stocks with a simple moving average of 54.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PED stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for PED by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PED in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $0.80 based on the research report published on April 06th of the previous year 2015.

PED Trading at 24.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.96%, as shares surge +30.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PED rose by +2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +94.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7550. In addition, PEDEVCO Corp. saw 20.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PED starting from SIEM IVAR, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $1.40 back on Jan 19. After this action, SIEM IVAR now owns 120,000 shares of PEDEVCO Corp., valued at $69,800 using the latest closing price.

PINKSTON PAUL ANTHONY, the CAO and PFO and AO of PEDEVCO Corp., sale 10,000 shares at $1.38 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that PINKSTON PAUL ANTHONY is holding 100,000 shares at $13,777 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-83.03 for the present operating margin

-38.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for PEDEVCO Corp. stands at -85.58. The total capital return value is set at -13.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.79. Equity return is now at value -10.90, with -9.90 for asset returns.

Based on PEDEVCO Corp. (PED), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.37. Total debt to assets is 0.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.