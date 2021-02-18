Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN)?

NTN Buzztime Inc. (AMEX:NTN) went down by -7.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.76. The company’s stock price has collected 20.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/03/21 that NTN Buzztime Announces Date of Special Meeting of Stockholders to Vote on Proposed Merger and Asset Sale

Is It Worth Investing in NTN Buzztime Inc. (AMEX :NTN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NTN is at 0.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for NTN Buzztime Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.50, which is -$0.01 below the current price. NTN currently public float of 2.15M and currently shorts hold a 11.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NTN was 1.34M shares.

NTN’s Market Performance

NTN stocks went up by 20.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 130.54% and a quarterly performance of 181.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 159.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 27.76% for NTN Buzztime Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.02% for NTN stocks with a simple moving average of 153.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for NTN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NTN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $0.28 based on the research report published on June 19th of the previous year 2015.

NTN Trading at 78.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.87%, as shares surge +116.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +170.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTN rose by +20.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +379.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.49. In addition, NTN Buzztime Inc. saw 145.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTN starting from ELLIN ROBERT S, who sale 170,900 shares at the price of $5.33 back on Aug 13. After this action, ELLIN ROBERT S now owns 16,194 shares of NTN Buzztime Inc., valued at $910,060 using the latest closing price.

ELLIN ROBERT S, the 10% Owner of NTN Buzztime Inc., sale 156,750 shares at $5.79 during a trade that took place back on Aug 13, which means that ELLIN ROBERT S is holding 421 shares at $906,908 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.12 for the present operating margin

+60.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for NTN Buzztime Inc. stands at -10.34. The total capital return value is set at -11.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.14. Equity return is now at value -212.30, with -65.20 for asset returns.

Based on NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN), the company’s capital structure generated 119.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.43. Total debt to assets is 39.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.94 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.