Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)?

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) went up by 1.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.50. The company’s stock price has collected -5.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Release Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results on February 24, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :AUPH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $29.32, which is -$4.45 below the current price. AUPH currently public float of 113.31M and currently shorts hold a 4.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AUPH was 3.92M shares.

AUPH’s Market Performance

AUPH stocks went down by -5.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.83% and a quarterly performance of 19.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.26% for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.64% for AUPH stocks with a simple moving average of 6.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUPH stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AUPH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AUPH in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $35 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AUPH reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for AUPH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 03rd, 2020.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to AUPH, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on June 17th of the previous year.

AUPH Trading at 7.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares surge +17.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUPH fell by -5.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.17. In addition, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 15.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUPH starting from Leversage Jill, who purchase 400 shares at the price of $16.03 back on Jan 29. After this action, Leversage Jill now owns 400 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $6,412 using the latest closing price.

Leversage Jill, the Director of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 1,200 shares at $16.03 during a trade that took place back on Jan 29, which means that Leversage Jill is holding 1,200 shares at $19,236 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23977.99 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -38945.28. The total capital return value is set at -39.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.64.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 27.90.