Is Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) a Keeper?

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) went up by 8.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.40. The company’s stock price has collected 17.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/11/21 that Newpark Resources Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE :NR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NR is at 3.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Newpark Resources Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.25, which is -$0.65 below the current price. NR currently public float of 87.97M and currently shorts hold a 1.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NR was 1.01M shares.

NR’s Market Performance

NR stocks went up by 17.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.30% and a quarterly performance of 185.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.71% for Newpark Resources Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.91% for NR stocks with a simple moving average of 84.60% for the last 200 days.

NR Trading at 43.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.90%, as shares surge +20.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +108.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NR rose by +17.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +176.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.75. In addition, Newpark Resources Inc. saw 77.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NR starting from Howes Paul L, who purchase 45,000 shares at the price of $1.29 back on Nov 16. After this action, Howes Paul L now owns 1,036,226 shares of Newpark Resources Inc., valued at $57,864 using the latest closing price.

Howes Paul L, the President and CEO of Newpark Resources Inc., purchase 12,500 shares at $1.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that Howes Paul L is holding 991,226 shares at $14,370 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.75 for the present operating margin

+16.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Newpark Resources Inc. stands at -1.58. The total capital return value is set at 3.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.78. Equity return is now at value -11.00, with -6.90 for asset returns.

Based on Newpark Resources Inc. (NR), the company’s capital structure generated 35.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.02. Total debt to assets is 21.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.72.