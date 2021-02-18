Is MOGU Inc. (MOGU) a Keeper?

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) went up by 10.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.85. The company’s stock price has collected 28.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/30/20 that MOGU Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in MOGU Inc. (NYSE :MOGU) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for MOGU Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.49, which is -$0.3 below the current price. MOGU currently public float of 84.41M and currently shorts hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MOGU was 456.23K shares.

MOGU’s Market Performance

MOGU stocks went up by 28.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 41.63% and a quarterly performance of 22.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 78.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.03% for MOGU Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.00% for MOGU stocks with a simple moving average of 41.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOGU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOGU stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MOGU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MOGU in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $2.80 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2021.

China Renaissance, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MOGU reach a price target of $3.40. The rating they have provided for MOGU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 17th, 2020.

MOGU Trading at 37.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOGU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.51%, as shares surge +33.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOGU rose by +28.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +212.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.64. In addition, MOGU Inc. saw 52.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MOGU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-84.07 for the present operating margin

+25.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for MOGU Inc. stands at -266.20. The total capital return value is set at -22.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -72.41. Equity return is now at value -102.60, with -82.30 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.01.