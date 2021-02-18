Is Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) a Keeper?

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) went up by 7.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.88. The company’s stock price has collected 8.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Jupiter Wellness Announces its Novel Cannabidiol-Aspartame Combination Treatment JW-100 Significantly Reduces ISGA Score in Eczema

Is It Worth Investing in Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ :JUPW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Jupiter Wellness Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

JUPW currently public float of 4.25M and currently shorts hold a 0.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JUPW was 651.02K shares.

JUPW’s Market Performance

JUPW stocks went up by 8.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.17% and a quarterly performance of 92.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.20% for Jupiter Wellness Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.53% for JUPW stocks with a simple moving average of 43.88% for the last 200 days.

JUPW Trading at 34.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JUPW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.63%, as shares surge +28.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JUPW rose by +8.46%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.36. In addition, Jupiter Wellness Inc. saw 48.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JUPW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14256.95 for the present operating margin

-179.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jupiter Wellness Inc. stands at -14337.13.

Based on Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW), the company’s capital structure generated 92.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.05. Total debt to assets is 47.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.13.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.