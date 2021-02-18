Is Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) a Keeper?

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) went up by 19.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.74. The company’s stock price has collected 18.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/16/21 that Highway Holdings Limited Declares Cash Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :HIHO) Right Now?

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HIHO is at 0.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Highway Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

HIHO currently public float of 2.02M and currently shorts hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HIHO was 69.93K shares.

HIHO’s Market Performance

HIHO stocks went up by 18.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.37% and a quarterly performance of 40.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 208.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.97% for Highway Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.82% for HIHO stocks with a simple moving average of 73.26% for the last 200 days.

HIHO Trading at 31.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIHO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.83%, as shares surge +29.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIHO rose by +18.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +188.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.62. In addition, Highway Holdings Limited saw 35.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIHO starting from Zeff Capital, LP, who sale 101,285 shares at the price of $5.72 back on Jul 31. After this action, Zeff Capital, LP now owns 342,132 shares of Highway Holdings Limited, valued at $579,226 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIHO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.95 for the present operating margin

+33.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Highway Holdings Limited stands at +5.46. The total capital return value is set at 6.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.95. Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO), the company’s capital structure generated 25.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.52. Total debt to assets is 15.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.65.