Is Anterix Inc. (ATEX) a Keeper?

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) went up by 14.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.75. The company’s stock price has collected 24.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/26/21 that Anterix Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Investor Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ :ATEX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATEX is at 0.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Anterix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $68.60. ATEX currently public float of 15.85M and currently shorts hold a 7.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATEX was 238.47K shares.

ATEX’s Market Performance

ATEX stocks went up by 24.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.49% and a quarterly performance of 41.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.26% for Anterix Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.49% for ATEX stocks with a simple moving average of 13.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATEX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ATEX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ATEX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $50 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATEX reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for ATEX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 01st, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to ATEX, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

ATEX Trading at 28.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.41%, as shares surge +16.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATEX rose by +24.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.39. In addition, Anterix Inc. saw 22.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATEX starting from Gerbrandt Ryan, who sale 2,018 shares at the price of $42.00 back on Feb 17. After this action, Gerbrandt Ryan now owns 18,794 shares of Anterix Inc., valued at $84,756 using the latest closing price.

Gangeri Elaine, the Chief Acc Officer, Treasurer of Anterix Inc., sale 668 shares at $42.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Gangeri Elaine is holding 26,630 shares at $28,056 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2372.19 for the present operating margin

-310.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Anterix Inc. stands at -2406.52. The total capital return value is set at -17.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.39. Equity return is now at value -23.90, with -21.90 for asset returns.

Based on Anterix Inc. (ATEX), the company’s capital structure generated 3.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.45. Total debt to assets is 3.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 397.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.11.