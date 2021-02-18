Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Yalla Group Limited (YALA)

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) went down by -8.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.35. The company’s stock price has collected -1.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/01/21 that Yalla Group Limited Announces Appointment of Independent Director

Is It Worth Investing in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE :YALA) Right Now?

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 114.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Yalla Group Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.00, which is -$22.85 below the current price. YALA currently public float of 18.60M and currently shorts hold a 15.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YALA was 2.56M shares.

YALA’s Market Performance

YALA stocks went down by -1.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 106.91% and a quarterly performance of 276.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.05% for Yalla Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.38% for YALA stocks with a simple moving average of 116.15% for the last 200 days.

YALA Trading at 57.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YALA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.83%, as shares surge +98.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +132.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YALA fell by -1.02%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.20. In addition, Yalla Group Limited saw 136.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YALA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.60 for the present operating margin

+67.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yalla Group Limited stands at +45.58. The total capital return value is set at 92.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 92.32.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.43.