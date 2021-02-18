Is a Correction Looming Ahead for VerifyMe Inc. (VRME)

VerifyMe Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) went down by -5.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.00. The company’s stock price has collected -25.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/16/21 that VerifyMe and INX International Expand Partnership and Execute a Supply Agreement

Is It Worth Investing in VerifyMe Inc. (NASDAQ :VRME) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VRME is at 0.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for VerifyMe Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $10.00. VRME currently public float of 4.88M and currently shorts hold a 1.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRME was 222.23K shares.

VRME’s Market Performance

VRME stocks went down by -25.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.37% and a quarterly performance of 51.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.76% for VerifyMe Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.78% for VRME stocks with a simple moving average of 16.44% for the last 200 days.

VRME Trading at 14.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.58%, as shares surge +8.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRME fell by -25.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.86. In addition, VerifyMe Inc. saw 29.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VRME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-993.91 for the present operating margin

-110.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for VerifyMe Inc. stands at -1024.65. The total capital return value is set at -270.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -333.78. Equity return is now at value -108.10, with -94.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 30.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.