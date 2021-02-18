Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS)

Milestone Scientific Inc. (AMEX:MLSS) went up by 11.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.24. The company’s stock price has collected -2.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/16/21 that Milestone Scientific Adds Three Additional Premier Distributors Providing Robust U.S. Coverage and a New Distributor in Canada for the Company’s Dental Instrument

Is It Worth Investing in Milestone Scientific Inc. (AMEX :MLSS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MLSS is at 1.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Milestone Scientific Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.00. MLSS currently public float of 43.16M and currently shorts hold a 5.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MLSS was 528.21K shares.

MLSS’s Market Performance

MLSS stocks went down by -2.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.70% and a quarterly performance of 151.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 68.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.24% for Milestone Scientific Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.61% for MLSS stocks with a simple moving average of 105.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MLSS

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MLSS reach a price target of $1.50, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for MLSS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 16th, 2018.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to MLSS, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on December 23rd of the previous year.

MLSS Trading at 58.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.80%, as shares surge +28.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +100.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLSS fell by -1.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +107.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.26. In addition, Milestone Scientific Inc. saw 74.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MLSS starting from Trombetta Giandomenico, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $3.85 back on Feb 11. After this action, Trombetta Giandomenico now owns 9,921,039 shares of Milestone Scientific Inc., valued at $38,500 using the latest closing price.

Trombetta Giandomenico, the Director of Milestone Scientific Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $3.35 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Trombetta Giandomenico is holding 9,931,039 shares at $33,534 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MLSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-47.75 for the present operating margin

+68.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Milestone Scientific Inc. stands at -89.85. The total capital return value is set at -252.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -465.11. Equity return is now at value -103.60, with -67.80 for asset returns.

Based on Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.