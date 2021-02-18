Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) went up by 62.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.30. The company’s stock price has collected 82.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/03/20 that Powerbridge Technologies Reports Financial Results and Business Update for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ :PBTS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00. PBTS currently public float of 7.90M and currently shorts hold a 0.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PBTS was 122.62K shares.

PBTS’s Market Performance

PBTS stocks went up by 82.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 126.24% and a quarterly performance of 171.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 105.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 36.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.65% for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 105.29% for PBTS stocks with a simple moving average of 149.53% for the last 200 days.

PBTS Trading at 135.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 48.37% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 36.25%, as shares surge +129.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +112.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBTS rose by +82.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +136.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.29. In addition, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. saw 171.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PBTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-56.00 for the present operating margin

+30.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. stands at -53.68. The total capital return value is set at -141.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -174.71. Equity return is now at value -98.70, with -24.20 for asset returns.

Based on Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS), the company’s capital structure generated 26.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.