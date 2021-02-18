Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) went up by 1.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.07. The company’s stock price has collected 1.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/11/21 that (PR) Manulife announces Limited Recourse Capital Notes issue

Is It Worth Investing in Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE :MFC) Right Now?

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MFC is at 1.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Manulife Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.52, which is $3.85 above the current price. MFC currently public float of 1.94B and currently shorts hold a 0.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MFC was 2.62M shares.

MFC’s Market Performance

MFC stocks went up by 1.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.84% and a quarterly performance of 24.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.75% for Manulife Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.35% for MFC stocks with a simple moving average of 29.77% for the last 200 days.

MFC Trading at 7.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares surge +2.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFC rose by +1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.96. In addition, Manulife Financial Corporation saw 10.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.06 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Manulife Financial Corporation stands at +7.25. The total capital return value is set at 11.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.33. Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC), the company’s capital structure generated 24.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.72. Total debt to assets is 1.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.