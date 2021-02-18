Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) went down by -5.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.34. The company’s stock price has collected -8.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 14 hours ago that AIG, Avis Budget, Verizon: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE :LZB) Right Now?

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LZB is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for La-Z-Boy Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $47.50, which is $9.84 above the current price. LZB currently public float of 45.22M and currently shorts hold a 6.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LZB was 445.25K shares.

LZB’s Market Performance

LZB stocks went down by -8.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.84% and a quarterly performance of 3.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.07% for La-Z-Boy Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.19% for LZB stocks with a simple moving average of 13.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LZB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LZB stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for LZB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LZB in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $45 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2020.

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LZB reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for LZB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 09th, 2020.

LZB Trading at -7.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LZB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares sank -12.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LZB fell by -8.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.75. In addition, La-Z-Boy Incorporated saw -5.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LZB starting from Edwards Darrell Dewain, who sale 17,365 shares at the price of $45.00 back on Jan 25. After this action, Edwards Darrell Dewain now owns 50,934 shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, valued at $781,425 using the latest closing price.

Edwards Darrell Dewain, the Senior Vice President and COO of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, sale 3,884 shares at $45.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 14, which means that Edwards Darrell Dewain is holding 50,934 shares at $174,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LZB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.55 for the present operating margin

+42.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for La-Z-Boy Incorporated stands at +4.54. The total capital return value is set at 15.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.36. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB), the company’s capital structure generated 58.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.89. Total debt to assets is 26.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.05 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.