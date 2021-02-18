Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) went up by 0.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $103.79. The company’s stock price has collected -4.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 7 hours ago that Duke Energy Corp. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Is It Worth Investing in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE :DUK) Right Now?

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 51.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DUK is at 0.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Duke Energy Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $100.31, which is $10.93 above the current price. DUK currently public float of 702.17M and currently shorts hold a 1.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DUK was 2.90M shares.

DUK’s Market Performance

DUK stocks went down by -4.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.16% and a quarterly performance of -6.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.06% for Duke Energy Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.18% for DUK stocks with a simple moving average of 2.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DUK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DUK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DUK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DUK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $94 based on the research report published on February 12th of the current year 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DUK reach a price target of $106. The rating they have provided for DUK stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 29th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to DUK, setting the target price at $98 in the report published on January 15th of the current year.

DUK Trading at -2.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DUK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares sank -1.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DUK fell by -4.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.07. In addition, Duke Energy Corporation saw -2.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DUK starting from Savoy Brian D, who sale 1,600 shares at the price of $88.39 back on Feb 16. After this action, Savoy Brian D now owns 9,082 shares of Duke Energy Corporation, valued at $141,418 using the latest closing price.

Jamil Dhiaa M., the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of Duke Energy Corporation, sale 3,500 shares at $92.63 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Jamil Dhiaa M. is holding 36,786 shares at $324,205 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DUK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.81 for the present operating margin

+28.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Duke Energy Corporation stands at +14.97. The total capital return value is set at 5.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.79. Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Duke Energy Corporation (DUK), the company’s capital structure generated 134.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.33. Total debt to assets is 38.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 125.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.