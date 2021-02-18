Here’s Our Rant About Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) went up by 3.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.09. The company’s stock price has collected 0.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/24/20 that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. announces Third Quarter 2020 results

Is It Worth Investing in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE :BBAR) Right Now?

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BBAR is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.11, which is $0.15 above the current price. BBAR currently public float of 69.23M and currently shorts hold a 1.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BBAR was 404.52K shares.

BBAR’s Market Performance

BBAR stocks went up by 0.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.04% and a quarterly performance of -3.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.46% for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.08% for BBAR stocks with a simple moving average of -4.94% for the last 200 days.

BBAR Trading at 2.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares surge +7.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBAR rose by +6.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.92. In addition, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. saw -4.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BBAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.26 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. stands at +24.67. The total capital return value is set at 49.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 55.07. Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR), the company’s capital structure generated 24.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.88. Total debt to assets is 3.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.