Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP) Just Got Our Attention

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) went up by 5.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.46. The company’s stock price has collected 7.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Happiness Biotech Provides Update and Guidance on Sales of Its E-Commerce Business

Is It Worth Investing in Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ :HAPP) Right Now?

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Happiness Biotech Group Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.50. HAPP currently public float of 10.13M and currently shorts hold a 1.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HAPP was 1.38M shares.

HAPP’s Market Performance

HAPP stocks went up by 7.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.23% and a quarterly performance of 43.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.72% for Happiness Biotech Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.98% for HAPP stocks with a simple moving average of 15.88% for the last 200 days.

HAPP Trading at 29.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.72%, as shares surge +25.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAPP rose by +7.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.17. In addition, Happiness Biotech Group Limited saw 39.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HAPP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.67 for the present operating margin

+46.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Happiness Biotech Group Limited stands at +19.50. The total capital return value is set at 21.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.06. Equity return is now at value 10.10, with 9.40 for asset returns.

Based on Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP), the company’s capital structure generated 2.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.71.