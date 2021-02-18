ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) went up by 9.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.69. The company’s stock price has collected 43.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that ESSA Pharma Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares

Is It Worth Investing in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :EPIX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EPIX is at 1.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for ESSA Pharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $38.50. EPIX currently public float of 32.63M and currently shorts hold a 0.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EPIX was 256.17K shares.

EPIX’s Market Performance

EPIX stocks went up by 43.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 70.08% and a quarterly performance of 320.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 418.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.59% for ESSA Pharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 40.81% for EPIX stocks with a simple moving average of 235.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPIX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for EPIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EPIX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $17 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EPIX reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for EPIX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2020.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to EPIX, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

EPIX Trading at 96.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.41%, as shares surge +61.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +323.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPIX rose by +43.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +505.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.86. In addition, ESSA Pharma Inc. saw 128.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EPIX

The total capital return value is set at -35.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.51.

Based on ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.07.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 66.73.