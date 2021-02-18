Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI)?

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) went up by 15.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.17. The company’s stock price has collected 28.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/16/21 that CuriosityStream Preps 2021 Slate That Delivers Brand-Defining Films and Series Across Every Category of Factual Entertainment

Is It Worth Investing in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ :CURI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for CuriosityStream Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.25, which is -$6.11 below the current price. CURI currently public float of 6.86M and currently shorts hold a 15.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CURI was 954.59K shares.

CURI’s Market Performance

CURI stocks went up by 28.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.56% and a quarterly performance of 146.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.64% for CuriosityStream Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.96% for CURI stocks with a simple moving average of 103.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CURI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CURI stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for CURI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CURI in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $23 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2021.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CURI reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for CURI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 12th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to CURI, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

CURI Trading at 50.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CURI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.61% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.77%, as shares surge +14.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +144.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CURI rose by +28.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +128.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.23. In addition, CuriosityStream Inc. saw 63.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CURI starting from HENDRICKS JOHN S, who purchase 74,000 shares at the price of $13.50 back on Feb 08. After this action, HENDRICKS JOHN S now owns 896,157 shares of CuriosityStream Inc., valued at $999,000 using the latest closing price.

HENDRICKS JOHN S, the Director of CuriosityStream Inc., purchase 20,500 shares at $11.05 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that HENDRICKS JOHN S is holding 822,157 shares at $226,525 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CURI

Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.60 for asset returns.