Can Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) Remain Competitive?

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) went up by 9.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.44. The company’s stock price has collected 22.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/13/21 that Xiaobai Maimai Joins Leading Industry Associations to Formulate “Social e-Commerce Enterprise Operational Service Standards”

Is It Worth Investing in Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ :HX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Xiaobai Maimai Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $9.00. HX currently public float of 5.00M and currently shorts hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HX was 643.84K shares.

HX’s Market Performance

HX stocks went up by 22.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.75% and a quarterly performance of 56.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 132.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.76% for Xiaobai Maimai Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.19% for HX stocks with a simple moving average of 44.25% for the last 200 days.

HX Trading at 29.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.44%, as shares surge +27.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HX rose by +22.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +185.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.58. In addition, Xiaobai Maimai Inc. saw 29.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-344.01 for the present operating margin

+30.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xiaobai Maimai Inc. stands at -622.63. The total capital return value is set at -36.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -66.28. Equity return is now at value -106.50, with -73.40 for asset returns.

Based on Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX), the company’s capital structure generated 43.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.18. Total debt to assets is 26.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.