Can Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) Remain Competitive?

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) went up by 27.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.57. The company’s stock price has collected 24.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/12/21 that Elys Game Technology to Participate in the Winter Wonderland Conference – Best Ideas from the Buy-Side

Is It Worth Investing in Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ :ELYS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ELYS is at 3.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Elys Game Technology Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.78, which is -$0.43 below the current price. ELYS currently public float of 8.12M and currently shorts hold a 4.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ELYS was 1.71M shares.

ELYS’s Market Performance

ELYS stocks went up by 24.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.20% and a quarterly performance of 368.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 80.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.03% for Elys Game Technology Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.40% for ELYS stocks with a simple moving average of 140.70% for the last 200 days.

ELYS Trading at 41.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.40%, as shares surge +21.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +156.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELYS rose by +24.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.55. In addition, Elys Game Technology Corp. saw 22.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELYS starting from Ciavarella Michele, who purchase 42,000 shares at the price of $3.79 back on Dec 16. After this action, Ciavarella Michele now owns 407,441 shares of Elys Game Technology Corp., valued at $158,990 using the latest closing price.

Pasquini Luca, the Vice President of Technology of Elys Game Technology Corp., purchase 1,000 shares at $3.15 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Pasquini Luca is holding 822,975 shares at $3,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.42 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Elys Game Technology Corp. stands at -26.07. The total capital return value is set at -20.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -94.47. Equity return is now at value -65.80, with -25.60 for asset returns.

Based on Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS), the company’s capital structure generated 61.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.89. Total debt to assets is 19.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.70 and the total asset turnover is 1.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.