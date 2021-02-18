Can Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Remain Competitive?

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) went up by 1.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $131.08. The company’s stock price has collected 5.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 7 hours ago that Agilent Technologies Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Is It Worth Investing in Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE :A) Right Now?

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 56.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for A is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $136.76, which is -$4.41 below the current price. A currently public float of 303.03M and currently shorts hold a 0.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of A was 1.81M shares.

A’s Market Performance

A stocks went up by 5.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.10% and a quarterly performance of 18.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 53.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.24% for Agilent Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.65% for A stocks with a simple moving average of 26.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of A

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for A stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for A by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for A in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $147 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see A reach a price target of $130. The rating they have provided for A stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2020.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to A, setting the target price at $132 in the report published on November 25th of the previous year.

A Trading at 7.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought A to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +2.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, A rose by +5.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.48. In addition, Agilent Technologies Inc. saw 9.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at A starting from McMullen Michael R., who sale 41,978 shares at the price of $123.74 back on Feb 02. After this action, McMullen Michael R. now owns 314,985 shares of Agilent Technologies Inc., valued at $5,194,232 using the latest closing price.

McMullen Michael R., the CEO and President of Agilent Technologies Inc., sale 21,212 shares at $120.26 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that McMullen Michael R. is holding 356,963 shares at $2,550,955 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for A

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.89 for the present operating margin

+53.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agilent Technologies Inc. stands at +13.47. The total capital return value is set at 13.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.40. Equity return is now at value 14.80, with 7.50 for asset returns.

Based on Agilent Technologies Inc. (A), the company’s capital structure generated 52.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.24. Total debt to assets is 26.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.