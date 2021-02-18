Can 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) Remain Competitive?

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) went up by 5.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.93. The company’s stock price has collected 21.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/04/20 that Biotech, Life Sciences IPOs Score Double-Digit Gains

Is It Worth Investing in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ :YQ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $143.50. YQ currently public float of 50.12M and currently shorts hold a 0.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YQ was 2.77M shares.

YQ’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.06% for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.86% for YQ stocks with a simple moving average of 20.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YQ stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for YQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for YQ in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $21 based on the research report published on December 29th of the previous year 2020.

YQ Trading at 20.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.65%, as shares surge +43.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YQ rose by +21.75%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.79. In addition, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. saw 36.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-246.18 for the present operating margin

+57.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. stands at -237.23. The total capital return value is set at -131.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -141.67.

Based on 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ), the company’s capital structure generated 75.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.07.

The receivables turnover for the company is 34.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.